MEGADETH, LAMB OF GOD, TRIVIUM - Win A Trip To The Metal Tour Of The Year Show In New York & Meet Members Of The Bands

Some of the biggest bands in metal - Megadeth, Lamb of God, and Trivium - have joined forces for The Metal Tour Of The Year and now’s your chance to win a trip to rock out with the bands.

The bands have joined forces to support Rock Against Racism and we need your help to continue the crucial work of combating systematic racism. With your donation you will be entered to win a VIP trip for one lucky winner and a guest to Jones Beach Theater in New York to meet members of the bands and watch the shows from the side of the stage.

And if that’s not enough, the winner will also walk away with a Gibson Les Paul Classic guitar signed by members of the bands.

With your donation you are entered to win:

- Two (2) guest/artists passes to the show at Jones Beach Theater on Sept 12, 2021

- Exclusive side-of-stage access during the show

- Exclusive meet & greet with members of the bands

- Gibson Les Paul Classic guitar signed by members of the bands

- Roundtrip travel for two (2) + two-night hotel stay in New York

* Winner will be required to show proof of vaccination and/or negative covid test + wear a mask for this experience

The more you donate the more chances you have to win – and the more you help Rock Against Racism! Enter here.