MEGADETH - Legends Of Rock And The Road; Video

Live Nation has shared the new video below, along with the following introduction:

A Megadeth concert is more than just a show, it's a family affair. Over 40 years after the band's conception, they're still selling out arenas and giving fans, new and old alike, memories for a lifetime. The combination of Megadeth’s dedicated crew and passionate fans has helped continue to spread the band's message from generation to generation. Let's look back at their Destroy All Enemies 2024 North American tour and the people who made it so special.

Bloodstock Festival recently announced "Megadeth Week" with the following message:

"Metal fans, get ready for a treat! We’re showcasing THREE killer live tracks from Megadeth's unforgettable headlining show at Bloodstock Open Air 2023! From October 21st through 27th, don’t miss these legendary performances"

October 21, 2 PM: "Sweating Bullets"

October 24, 2 PM: "Symphony Of Destruction"

October 27, 2 PM: "Conquer Or Die"

Check out a teaser video below: