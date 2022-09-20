MEGADETH - NICK MENZA, CHRIS POLAND, And JAMES LOMENZO Featured In Unreleased 2014 Live Jam; Visualizer

A previously unreleased 2014 live jam rehearsal recording by former Megadeth members Nick Menza, Chris Poland and James LoMenzo can be heard below.

The 3 minute, 13 second recording was edited by Menza himself and features the trio in an all-out original, free-for-all heavy mellow jam session. The unnamed trio was assembled by Menza and LoMenzo in 2014, and later on joined by Chris Poland to handle rhythm and lead guitar.

Before joining force with Poland the pair released two demo versions of their cover of the Metallica classics "Creeping Death" and "Motorbreath" with a guest appearance by guitarist/vocalist Davor Garasic from the Croatian thrash metal band Sufosia.

Menza, Poland and LoMenzo's first jam session took place on November 1, 2014, at Menza's Disintegrator Studios in Studio City, California, where they cracked through some of the old Megadeth catalogue along with some of their favorite Metallica and Led Zeppelin songs.

Regarding the project's musical direction, which was described by some as Led Zeppelin meets Metallica," Nick said: "It's got some elements of that, but I'd say we're just so far beyond everything that's been heard already. It's gonna be a conglomerate of styles. It's gonna be what we like to do best. Have fun and play. Our material is gonna be really out there, It's gonna be different. It's gonna pumped, it's gonna be heavy, but it's gonna be us."

The trio then rehearsed handful of times before disbanding later that year due to other musical commitments, Menza went on to join Poland's band OHM, and was playing with the group live on stage when he died behind his drum kit of natural causes in May 2016.

The unnamed project will be a highlight in the recently announced official Nick Menza documentary film, This Was My Life - The Story of Nick Menza, featuring video footage and audio recordings of Menza himself discussing the project's rhythm section, future recording and touring plans.

It's rumored that Rob Cavestany (Death Angel), Vito Bratta (ex-White Lion) and Jeff Young were considered and approached for the gig.

From his childhood all the way through to the end of his life including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic Rust In Peace lineup.

This Was My Life - The Story of Nick Menza is being produced/directed and edited by Holly Mollohan from Screaming Butterfly Entertainment.

David Ellefson has signed on as a co-producer of the film, and also will provide narration to guide the viewer through the exploration of the late Megadeth drummer's life.

Mollohan said: "'This Was My Life: The Story of Nick Menza' is now deep into the edting phase of the film. The generous support of the fans during our Indiegogo campaign, as well as the amazing participation of the interviewees has enabled us to gather some truly unique memories and stories. For this, we are truly grateful.

The recent Los Angeles / Seattle portion of interviews went extremely well and we look This project is proving to be an interesting and rewarding one, and we look forward to sharing Nick's story."

Ellefson previously added: "The making of the Nick Menza documentary has been such a joy for all of us, like a sort of MEGA family reunion where we share stories, laughs and even a few tears around Nick and what he meant to so many of us. I think this film and Soundtrack will touch the hearts of the fans and viewers in the same way, as we remember his larger-than-life character behind the drum kit, but also his lovable charm and warmth that made him the beloved one of a treasured musical legacy."

The Menza family previously said: "We are excited for the fans to see the life Nick lived before, during, and after Megadeth, it was quite the journey. Stay tuned for an epic documentary. As Nick would say, 'It's gonna be RAD! Thank you for the continued support in keeping Nick's legacy alive."'

Menza's longtime personal manager Robert Bolger previously said: "Nick loved his fans and always said without the fans none this would be possible. I really think Nick's fans will enjoy this journey through his life".

The film will be the first-ever film to memorialize Menza's legacy and celebrate his life exactly how it was. It is described in a press release as "an unflinching exploration into the life of one of the most successful thrash-metal drummers of all time, authorized by the Menza family. From his childhood all the way through to the end of his life including a true blow-by-blow account of the repeated failed attempts of the classic 'Rust In Peace' lineup."

This Was My Life will feature rare and never-before-seen photos and video footage from Nick's archived VHS tape collection, personally filmed by Menza himself from 1988 through 1991. Included will be exclusive content showcasing Nick working at the studio, personal home movies, casual time and party time with his fellow bandmembers, as well as other well-known artists of the era that Nick toured with.

Late in the evening on May 21, 2016, Nick collapsed after suffering a heart attack during a concert with Chris Poland and Robertino "Pag" Pagliari in their band OHM: at The Baked Potato in Studio City, California and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said Menza died of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Nick rightfully earned his place as one of heavy metal's fiercest drummers during Megadeth's 10-year commercial peak. The highlight of his career, Nick said, was playing Rock In Rio before more than 100,000 people. The lowest point was being fired by Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine while he was still in a hospital bed after surgery to remove what doctors feared was a cancerous growth.

Poland is best known for his work on Megadeth's first two albums Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good! (1985) and Peace Sells... But Who's Buying? (1986).

LoMenzo joined Megadeth in 2006 and appeared on two of the group's studio albums, 2007's "United Abominations" and 2009's "Endgame". He was fired from the band in 2010 and replaced with returning original Megadeth bassist David Ellefson.

May 31, 2022 Megadeth announced LoMenzo as 'permanent' replacement after original Megadeth bassist David Ellefson was fired in 2021.

In addition to Megadeth, LoMenzo has played with Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde and White Lion. For the past six years, LoMenzo has been performing with iconic rocker John Fogerty.