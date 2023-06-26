MEGADETH Performs MD.45 Song "Nothing Is Something" With FEAR Vocalist LEE VING In Tampa; Multi-Cam Video Streaming

On June 24th, Megadeth peformed at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL as supprt for the Misfits along with Fear. During their set, Megadeth performed "Nothing Is Something" from frontman Dave Mustaine's 1996 collaboration with Fear vocalist, Lee Ving, MD.45. Fan-filmed video is available below.

MD.45 released only one album, The Craving, in 1996 via Slab Records. In 2004, Mustaine re-issued the album, replacing the vocals and harmonica parts from Ving. Instead, Mustaine recorded the vocals and played guitar where the harmonica should've been. In his 2011 autobiography, Mustaine explained the changes, saying it "was an effort to entice interest from Megadeth fans who might have overlooked the original."