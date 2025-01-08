MEGADETH, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Among Acts Confirmed For 2025 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival is proud to share the lineup for this year’s edition of the internationally acclaimed camping festival, taking place June 12-15, 2025 on the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN. Among the artists confirmed for the festival are Megadeth and Queens Of The Stone Age.

Bonnaroo 2025 will as always host a spectacular roster of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day festival, with live music and much more through the night and into early morning with special sunrise sets. The complete Bonnaroo 2025 lineup is below.

Bonnaroo tickets go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, January 9 beginning at 10 AM (CT) exclusively via bonnaroo.com. Guaranteed lowest-priced tickets are available during the first hour of sales, from 10 AM - 11 AM (CT). 2025 ticket options include 4-Day General Admission, 4-Day GA+, 4-Day VIP, and 4-Day Platinum, along with a variety of camping and parking options starting at just $25 down with a payment plan.

The 2025 festival will offer some exciting new features for Bonnaroovians, including the “Closer” RV and Primitive Camping accommodations that guarantee closer proximity to Centeroo, regardless of which day fans choose to enter The Farm. Among this year’s most exciting additions will be The Infinity Stage, a brand-new, one-of-a-kind venue – presented in partnership with Polygon Live – boasting spatial sound, synchronized lights, and an unprecedented three-dome, open-air design to create the world’s largest, most immersive, 360° live music experience.

Bonnaroo also offers upgraded ticket types for those who prefer an elevated experience. GA+ tickets include unlimited access to the Centeroo GA+ Lounge, with relaxed seating, dedicated food for purchase, air-conditioned restrooms, and hospitality staff to assist with all festival needs; a private bar with drinks for purchase plus complimentary soft drinks; complimentary water refill station; a dedicated premium entrance lane at both gates into Centeroo, and more. VIP and Platinum guests will enjoy the same perks plus additional exclusive upgrades, including dedicated close-in and on-field viewing areas; unlimited access to VIP and Platinum Lounges; express lanes at the Festival Store, commemorative festival gifts, and so much more. To learn more about VIP and Platinum, please see bonnaroo.com/tickets.

A wide range of Camping & Parking options will be available in Outeroo including Primitive Car Camping, Glamping, RVs, Backstage Camping, Accessible Camping, Groop Camping, Community Camping, and more. Premium Outeroo Camping Accommodations include pre-pitched Souvenir Tents, cool and comfortable Darkroom Tents, weatherproof Luxury Bell Tents, and spacious 2-person Wood Frame Safari Tents for the ultimate Bonnaroo camping experience. Cosmic Nomads On-Site Daily Parking passes will be available for ticketholders not camping. For details on all accommodation options, please visit bonnaroo.com/accommodations.

Lineup:

Thursday, June 12: Luke Combs, Dom Dolla, Sammy Virji, Marcus King, Green Velvet, 2hollis, Insane Clown Posse, Joey Valence & Brae, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Wilderado, Max Styler, Azzecca, The Lemon Twigs, Wisp, Sofia Isella, Kitchen Dwellers, Dogs In A Pile, Die Spitz, Hey, Nothing, The Droptines.

Friday June 13: Tyler, the Creator, John Summit, Glass Animals, Tipper, Goose, The Red Clay Strays, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Megadeth, Wallows, Foster the People, Slightly Stoopid, Flipturn, Of the Trees, JPEGMAFIA, Marina, Tape B, MJ Lenderman, BossMan Dlow, INZO, Levity, Mannequin Pussy, Leon Thomas, Cults, Aly & AJ, Matt Champion, Detox Unit, Rachel Chinouriri, Eater, Ginger Root, Bebe Stockwell, Effin.

Saturday, June 14: Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, Justice, Nelly, GloRilla, Mt. Joy, RL Grime, Beabadoobee, Tyla, Jessie Murph, Modest Mouse, Gorgon City, Flatland Cavalry, Hot Mulligan, Action Bronson, Crankdat, Dope Lemon, Gigi Perez, Wave to Earth, Claptone, Jade Cicada, What So Not, Daði Freyr, Ziggy Alberts, ROSSY, Destroy Boys, The Stews, Thee Sinseers & The Altons, AHEE.

Sunday, June 15: Hozier, Vampire Weekend, Queens of the Stone Age, LSZEE, Remi Wolf, Raye, Royel Otis, Dispatch, Role Model, Barry Can't Swim, Treaty Oak Revival, Big Gigantic, Jack's Mannequin, ATLiens, Bilmuri, Saint Motel, James Arthur, Alex Warren, Zingara, Natasha Bedingfield, Alexandra Kay, Goldie Boutilier, Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge, GorillaT, YDG.

Special Performances:

- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Roo Residency: 3 Sets, 3 Days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

- Remi Wolf’s Insanely Fire 1970’s Pool Party Superjam (Saturday)

(Megadeth photo - Ryan Chang)