MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Discusses Previous Band METALLICA's Early Influences - "The Press Had Gone As Far As To Say That They Were The Heir Apparent To LED ZEPPELIN"; Video

In the new video below, Dave Mustaine of Megadeth, and formerly of Metallica, shares a story told to him by Lars Ulrich and explains how Diamond Head influenced much of Metallica's music.

Megadeth were recently confirmed for this year's edition of Blue Ridge Rock Festival, taking place September 7-10, 2023 in Alton, Virginia.

Other acts confirmed for the festival include Pantera, Coal Chamber, Jinjer, Vince Neil, Scott Stapp, Static-X, Atreyu, Drowning Pool, Finger Eleven, Nonpoint, and many more.

For complete festival details and ticket information, head here.

