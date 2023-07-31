MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE Names His "Inheritance Tracks" Including Songs From CHUCK BERRY And MOTT THE HOOPLE - "A Melody Is So Critical To Songs"; Audio

Speaking with BBC Radio 4's "Saturday Live", Megadeth leader, Dave Mustaine, reveals his "Inheritance Tracks" - music that he cherishes and would like to bestow to future generations.

Says Mustaine: "I guess the most important thing I would like to leave to future generations is to echo what Quincy (Jones) had said, but to make it my own, I would say in order to be successful in thrash, you need to have a heavy beat, melody and I'd say probably 20 simple words because we sing so much faster."

Listen here. Mustaine's segment begins at 22:30.

Danny Wimmer Presents recently released the official after movie for Inkcarceration 2023, which took place earlier this month at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. Watch Megadeth and others in the video below: