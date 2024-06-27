MEGADETH Share Crush The World Tour Recap Video From Nancy, France

Megadeth have released a video recap for their recent concert in Nancy, France. Watch below.

Says Megadeth, "An unbelievable night. Thanks for having us." 🤘

Following successful runs in Latin America (Peru, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and México) and Europe (Sweden, Italy, France, Germany, and more), Megadeth will return to the North America this summer for their 34-date "Destroy All Enemies" trek.

The Live Nation-produced tour, with special guests Mudvayne and All That Remains, kicks off August 2 in Rogers, Arkansas before wrapping in Nashville, Tennessee on September 28. Additional tour stops include Los Angeles (two shows), Las Vegas, Boston, St. Louis and many more (the full itinerary is below). Tickets and additional information for all the dates is available here.

For the live shows, Megadeth founder and frontman Dave Mustaine and his bandmates will perform classic hits from Rust In Peace, Countdown To Extinction, and more from the band’s extensive catalog, along with material from their latest studio album The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! featuring some of Mustaine’s strongest-ever songwriting.

“We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage AND off,” shares Mustaine. “I'm excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we DESTROY ALL ENEMIES."

Megadeth are renowned for their unparalleled energy and mastery on stage. In 2023, the band dominated arenas and festivals, reaffirming its status as one of heavy metal’s most formidable live acts. Megadeth enjoyed sold-out shows and critical acclaim on the latest run of the “Crush The World” Tour captivating audiences and showcasing the latest and greatest hits.

Tour dates:

August

2 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

3 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheatre

6 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

8 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

10 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

12 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

13 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

15 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

16 - Las Vegas, NV - Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverick Arena*

20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

21 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

23 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*

24 - West Palm Beach, FL - IThink Financial Amphitheatre

September

3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

5 - Huntington, WV - Marshall Health Network Arena*

6 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

7 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena*

10 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena*

11 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank

13 - Bethel, MY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

15 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union Live!*

17 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

20 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

26 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

27 - Southaven, MS - Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

28 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

*non-Live Nation Dates