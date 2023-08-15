MEGADETH Teams With Yet To Be Named Company On "Huge Partnership" - "It's Something You Probably Already Do," Hints DAVE MUSTAINE; Video

Megadeth leader, Dave Mustaine, took some time to chat with Bloodstock TV's Oran O'Beirne about the band's return to Bloodstock, their future plans, and more.

Asked to give fans news on Megadeth's upcoming plans, Mustaine reveals: "We are constantly busy. We've got this amazing new thing. It's gonna be announced very shortly. We're on our way to Stuttgart after tonight, and the announcement is gonna be, I think, in the next couple of days, actually. A huge partnership with a company that we have been working for months on this project with. All four band members are involved in it. And it's something you probably already do."

Dave continues, "Not only that, we've got a brand new whole world of Megadeth digital that's coming out. And with the live streaming of Budokan, we've got that record to mix. We've got a Pro Tools rig out with us for the last 10 years, so we have thousands of songs that we've recorded. And we're gonna go through and pick some of those and make the definitive live album, finally."

Hear what else he has to say, below:

On August 4, Marty Friedman joined his former band, Megadeth, onstage during their performance at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Friedman took part in four songs – “Trust”, “Tornado Of Souls”, “Symphony Of Destruction”, and “Holy Wars…The Punishment Due”.

Megadeth's guitarist, Kiko Loureiro, has shared the recap video below, featuring behind the scenes footage from the day.