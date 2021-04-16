MEGADETH’s DAVID ELLEFSON – “The Biggest Thing Now For Us Is Touring This Summer; We Are Told It Will Happen”

In an new interview with Metal-Rules, Megadeth bassist David Ellefson was asked when fans can expect advance single to be released in anticipation of the band’s new album and follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia.

Megadeth was poised to tour last summer with Lamb Of God, Trivium, and In Flames, but the tour was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ellefson said about releasing new singles: “We were preparing to do some of that last year, and things turned into the 30th anniversary of Rust In Peace. This record has been simmering, and the sauce is getting pretty tasty [laughing]. It’s an important record, and it really needed that time as a follow-up to Dystopia. We went into this one, being pretty hard on ourselves. With Megadeth, we do not want to repeat ourselves. We don’t sound like anyone else, and we are pretty tough on ourselves not to repeat a lyric, a riff, a melodic line, or structure from our past. That is where we get very critical to keep raising the bar on ourselves. We are 16 albums in, and there are only 12 notes on the scale [laughing]; we have sung a lot of words on a lot of topics. The first thing I’m sure people wanted to write is a COVID or a pandemic song which is so obvious that I’m sure we will see a ton of records about that next year. The biggest thing now for us is touring this summer; we are told it will happen. As the tour happens, that unlocks the process of releasing new songs for the next record.”

Ellefson, has announced his new David Ellefson Bass Chronicles storyteller concert series with four shows across the eastern Midwest US. Each event will be presented as a chronological set filled with songs and stories spanning David's legendary career, along with some deep cuts that have rarely (or never) been performed live from his catalog of work.

The dates, venues and ticket info can be found below.

September

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse (Tickets)

24 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club (Tickets)

25 - Marietta, OH - The Adelphia (Tickets)

26 - Richmond, IN - The Firehouse (Please call the club for ticket information at (765) 488-0312)

Combat Records recording artist Dead By Wednesday will be the direct support on all dates.

The David Ellefson Bass Chronicles band will be comprised of Ellefson, Andre Vanchot (Eddie Ojeda Band) on vocals, drummer Christian "Opus" Lawrence (Dead By Wednesday) and guitarists Dave Sharpe (Dead By Wednesday) and Drew Fortier (Bang Tango), who also co-wrote Rock Star Hitman (Ellefson Book Co.) with Ellefson and is the writer, director, and star of Dwellers (Ellefson Films) which is the award winning found footage horror film produced by David Ellefson that will be released on Blu Ray/DVD/Digital on October 12 via Ellefson Films.

Says Ellefson, “I’m excited to head out and hit the stage again as we’re preparing a special list of songs, including some rarities which have never been performed live.”

VIP dinner packages will be available for each show, as well as copies of Ellefson’s new fictional book Rock Star Hitman (The Sledge Chronicles) and other concert merchandise. A behind the scenes video and teaser screening of the upcoming Dwellers film is also being arranged at select events.

Ellefson continues, “People are excited about live shows again so we’re approaching these events like a traveling pop-up experience where you can catch a show, see a flick, buy some merch, and even break bread with the band at the VIP dinners. So, get ready for a full night out!”

More information on the events, including VIP Dinner purchases, can be found here.

* All events will adhere to local ordinances of COVID-19 safety including the use of masks, social distancing or other mandates which could be in effect during these dates.

(Photo - Anthony Frisketti / Frisketti Photo)