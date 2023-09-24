Melodic Doom Metallers SARLIC BLISS Reveal Tracklist Of Forthcoming Debut Album; Now Available For Pre-Order
September 24, 2023, 36 minutes ago
The debut album from German melodic doom / post-black metallers from Sarlic Bliss will be called Brægn Hæft and will be released on November 2 via MDD Records. The album features only six songs for a stately length of over 45 minutes, whereby it is clear that the fellows take the necessary time to let a song unfold.
Not surprisingly, the sound is characterized by dark, aggressive-melancholic sounds. Gloomy, brute and poignant at the same time.
The tracklist, revealed to BraveWords, is as follows:
"Darkest Desire"
"Lust"
"The Truth Within"
"Floatin Swefn"
"Invidia"
"Departed Grace" (feat. Gogo Melone)
A musical sample will be available soon. Pre-orders are available on MDD Shop.