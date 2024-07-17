MELVINS Drummer DALE CROVER Shares New Song "I Quit" Feat. SOUNDGARDEN's KIM THAYIL

Dale Crover, who recently announced the upcoming release of his third full-length solo album, Glossolalia (out September 13 via Joyful Noise Recordings), featuring high profile guests such as Tom Waits, Ty Segall, Kim Thayil, and more, has shared a second track from the 11-song album, titled “I Quit,” which includes guitars by Thayil and can be heard below.

The multi-talented Melvins drummer offers insight into the brooding track: “It’s about trying to control people and thinking that you’re right about everything. It’s in a tuning that I call ‘Lazy Keith Richards.’ It opens in G, but you can only tune the A string to G. I thought it would be cool to get Kim to do a guitar solo on the track. That’s him after the second chorus.”

Glossolalia is arguably his most focused statement yet as a solo artist. Taken as a whole, the new album shows that, just as the Melvins continue to grow and evolve into their fourth decade, Crover is also actively taking new steps as a solo artist. Amid the inspired babbling of Waits, the glorious shredding of Segall and Thayil, and more, what stands out across the record is the sturdiness of Crover’s vision. “It’s just kind of like extra credit,” he says about having a solo outlet apart from his main band – but as this record shows, his overall aesthetic hits just as hard as his legendary drum thunder.

Glossolalia is available now for pre-order here on Hot Pink vinyl, CD and VIP “Lickety Split Pink” Vinyl, limited to 400 hand-numbered copies with a bonus flexi-disc.

Glossolalia tracklisting:

"Glossolalia"

"Doug Yuletide"

"I Quit"

"Blow’d Up"

"Rings"

"Jane"

"I Waited Forever"

"Don’t Worry About It"

"Spoiled Daisies"

"Kitten Knife"

"Punchy"

"Doug Yuletide" video:

Special guests:

Tom Waits – glossolalia on “Glossolalia”

Kim Thayil – lead guitar on “I Quit” and “Rings”

Ty Segall – lead guitar on “Spoiled Daisies” and “I Waited Forever”

Rob Crow – guitar/vocals on “Don’t Worry About It”; vocals on “Rings” and “I Waited Forever”

Dan Southwick – guitar on “Doug Yuletide” and “Punchy”

Dale Crover is regarded as one of the most influential drummers of our time, and a versatile musician whose influence extends far beyond his chosen instrument. As a founding member of the Melvins, Crover's thunderous, yet precise, drumming style has been a cornerstone of the band’s groundbreaking sound for decades. However, his musical contributions are not limited to drumming; Crover is also an accomplished guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter. Beyond his work with the Melvins and Nirvana, he co-founded the Bay Area band, Altamont (taking on the roles of guitarist and vocalist), and has been a member of Redd Kross for several years. Crover has released two solo albums: The Fickle Finger of Fate (2017) and Rat-A-Tat-Tat! (2021), showcasing his skills as a frontman and songwriter.

(Photo - Harper King)