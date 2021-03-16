Members Of KISS, STRYPER, ANTHRAX, SLAUGHTER, WARRANT, SKID ROW And SLIK TOXIK Pay Tribute To Metal Edge Editor GERRI MILLER

March 16, 2021, 4 minutes ago

news gerri miller metal edge kiss anthrax skid row stryper slik toxik slaughter hard rock heavy metal

Members Of KISS, STRYPER, ANTHRAX, SLAUGHTER, WARRANT, SKID ROW And SLIK TOXIK Pay Tribute To Metal Edge Editor GERRI MILLER

The following brief, but heartbreaking message was posted on Gerri Miller's Facebook page on March 15:

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness we announce the passing of Steve's sister Gerri. May she Rest In Peace forever."

As editor of Metal Edge magazine, Gerri Miller was a pillar of the hard rock and heavy metal communities. Metal Edge was published from 1985 to 2009.

Members of KISS, Mötley Crüe, Stryper, Saigon Kick, Anthrax, Skid Row, Warrant, Slik Toxik and more have paid tribute to Miller, remembering her for unwavering support.

BraveWords sends our sincere condolences to Gerri's family, friends, and fans. R.I.P.



Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

Latest Reviews