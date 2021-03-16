Members Of KISS, STRYPER, ANTHRAX, SLAUGHTER, WARRANT, SKID ROW And SLIK TOXIK Pay Tribute To Metal Edge Editor GERRI MILLER

The following brief, but heartbreaking message was posted on Gerri Miller's Facebook page on March 15:

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness we announce the passing of Steve's sister Gerri. May she Rest In Peace forever."

As editor of Metal Edge magazine, Gerri Miller was a pillar of the hard rock and heavy metal communities. Metal Edge was published from 1985 to 2009.

Members of KISS, Mötley Crüe, Stryper, Saigon Kick, Anthrax, Skid Row, Warrant, Slik Toxik and more have paid tribute to Miller, remembering her for unwavering support.

We are saddened by the passing of our friend Gerri Miller. RIP. She was a champion of so many bands during her time at Metal Edge magazine and loved the music and scene of it all. Our deepest sympathies to her family & friends. pic.twitter.com/ZEKDO6wFSz — KISS (@kiss) March 16, 2021

RIP Gerri Miller from Metal Edge Magazine 💔 She gave @warrantrocks our first national press before we had a record deal and was a huge supporter of 80s Rock Bands. Thank You for all your support and God Bless in Heaven 🎶🙏 pic.twitter.com/Nzn1yFQ9XV — WARRANT (@warrantrocks) March 15, 2021

Was literally just tweeting about Gerri last week wondering where was she? I never understood why she wasn't all over the internet 🤔 she did so much for rock and roll rest in peace Gerri Miller https://t.co/QMhCErtOAl — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) March 16, 2021

#RIP, #gerrimiller. No New York or LA gig was complete without a visit from you. You kept a lot of us in the public eye, just ‘cause you wanted to. You’ll be missed. @metaledgemagazine #smileforgerri https://t.co/o6jwPMv7iv — Chris McLernon (@chrismclernon) March 15, 2021

I am very sad to hear this. We loved Gerri , she was such a Huge part of the success of so many bands. I will never forget her 💜 https://t.co/t8cyGCldXR — Charlie Benante (@skisum) March 15, 2021

The sound of Gerri’s camera is the first thing that you hear on our debut album Stick it to ya on the song Eye To Eye.

Thank you Gerri ….much love always….

Mark#RIP #metaledgemagazine#roundupquestions #metaledgeawards pic.twitter.com/KvBbBlmDBd — Mark Slaughter (@markslaughter33) March 16, 2021

BraveWords sends our sincere condolences to Gerri's family, friends, and fans. R.I.P.