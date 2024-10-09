MEMPHIS MAY FIRE Debut "Hell Is Empty" Music Video
October 9, 2024, an hour ago
Memphis May Fire - Matty Mullins (vocals), Kellen McGregor (guitar), Cory Elder (bass), and Jake Garland (drums) - continue to roll out new songs that provide fuel for their fan's fury.
Today, the band has shared the video for "Hell Is Empty". Here, the band shifts gears just a bit and offers up a sonically cinematic track with hooks that dig in and don't let go. Stream/download the single here, and watch the video below.
"'Hell Is Empty' is a reflection on the chaos and destruction we see in the world today," explains Mullins. "It's about the feeling that we've lost control, and the lines between good and evil being blurred beyond recognition. The song speaks to a world where fear and uncertainty have taken over, where everything we once believed in has crumbled, leaving us to face the darkest parts of ourselves. This song is a wake-up call — a raw and unapologetic look at the consequences of our actions and the world we've created."
Even more new music is on its way from Memphis May Fire in 2024 and into 2025. The band shows absolutely no signs of slowing down, much less stopping.
Memphis May Fire are currently on tour Asking Alexandria. Dates below:
October
9 - Portland, ME - Aura
11 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
12 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony
13 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
15 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex - Piedmont Hall
16 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
22 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
23 - Tulsa, OK - Cains Ballroom
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
26 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson
27 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
30 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theatre
November
1 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
2 - Chico, CA - Senator Theate