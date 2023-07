Zwielicht, the latest full-length album from Mental Cruelty, is out now via Century Media Records. The band have released a video for "Midtvinter/Obsessis a Daemonio", which can be viewed below.

Tracklisting:

"Midtvinter"

"Obsessis a Daemonio"

"Forgotten Kings"

"Pest"

"Nordlys"

"Mortal Shells"

"Zwielicht"

"Symphony Of A Dying Star"

"The Arrogance Of Agony"

"A Tale Of Salt And Light"