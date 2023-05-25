MENTAL CRUELTY Releases New Single / Video “Nordlys”

Zwielicht, the latest full-length album from Mental Cruelty, will be made available via Century Media Records on June 23. “Nordlys” their newest offering describes the tale of the Nordic afterlife, where ancient deities and restless spirits reign with almighty wrath. Follow the journey of souls rising up to heaven, but beware the phantoms of the afterlife and the omen of bane; the “Nordlys” may be listened to here; the awesome music video (produced by Aurora Motion Pictures) can be watched below.

Mental Cruelty comments on the new single: “The song 'Nordlys' is about ancient sagas of the northern lights, interpreted differently by Vikings and Norwegian tribes. These tales interpreted the lights in the sky in different ways. We should approach new situations positively, remembering fear often lies in our heads. Musically, it's not a typical Mental Cruelty song, with an acoustic guitar intro and orchestration setting the mood. The song ends with a guitar riff that will make you want to headbang.”

Zwielicht artwork and tracklisting:

"Midtvinter"

"Obsessis A Daemonio"

"Forgotten Kings"

"Pest"

"Nordlys"

"Mortal Shells"

"Zwielicht"

"Symphony Of A Dying Star"

"The Arrogance Of Agony"

"A Tale Of Salt And Light"

Mental Cruelty comments on the upcoming album: “Let us embrace a new era of darkness by bringing the 'black' into blackened heavy music. Join us on the way down to infernal gates of hell to be rebirthed back to life. The album will contain the most mind-bending variety of different heavy musical influences and sounds. Epic symphonic orchestras accompanied by slam breakdowns; this will have it all. Inspired from metaphors written by nature, death, and inner demons.”

Check out the previously released videos for “Zwielicht / Symphony Of A Dying Star” and “Forgotten Kings”:

(Photo – Kriss Jakob)