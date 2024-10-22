MERCYFUL FATE Bassist BECKY BALDWIN Performs "Return Of The Vampire" In New Playthrough Video

Birmingham, England's Becky Baldwin, who is now Mercyful Fate's new bassist, replacing Joey Vera (Armored Saint) in the band lineup, has released the "Return Of The Vampire" playthrough video below, along with the following message:

"A little treat for Halloween! This is the 1982 Mercyful Fate demo version, which wasn't released until a decade later, on a compilation album of rare, early demos. Then a year later, in 1993, the song was re-recorded as a bonus track for the In The Shadows album. In this song, drummer Lars Ulrich got the chance to play with his countrymen and influences, and it became the only non-Metallica studio recording that Lars has ever performed on. However, I personally find this demo recording from 1982 to capture something really special. I prefer how the bass is mixed, the groove, how chaotic the chorus sounds, and the vocal delivery in general. The 1993 release has it's moments, but if I listen to the original and close my eyes I can SEE the vampires and for that moment I fully believe them to be real."