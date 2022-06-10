MERCYFUL FATE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Mystic Festival 2022 Show Streaming

On June 4th, Mercyful Fate performed at Mystic Festival 2022 in Gdańsk, Poland. Fan-filmed video of the band's entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"The Oath"

"The Jackal of Salzburg"

"A Corpse Without Soul"

"Black Funeral"

"A Dangerous Meeting"

"Melissa"

"Doomed by the Living Dead"

"Curse of the Pharaohs"

"Evil"

"Come to the Sabbath"

Encore:

"Satan’s Fall"

Mercyful Fate's tour schedule is as follows:

Tour dates:

June

10 - Sweden Rock - Sölvesborg, Sweden

14 - Wuhlheide - Berlin, Germany (with Volbeat)

16 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

18 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

24 - Rock The Castle - Verona, Italy

26 - Hellfest Open Air Festival - Clisson, France

July

1 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain

2 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland

22 - Hills Of Rock - Plovdiv, Bulgaria

24 - Artmania Festival - Sibiu, Romania

28 - Fezen Festival - Székesfehérvár, Hungary

29 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia

August

4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

6 - Beyond The Gates - Bergen, Norway

11 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic

13 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derbyshire, UK

21 - Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

(Photo - MercyfulFateCoven.com)