MERCYFUL FATE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Mystic Festival 2022 Show Streaming
June 10, 2022, an hour ago
On June 4th, Mercyful Fate performed at Mystic Festival 2022 in Gdańsk, Poland. Fan-filmed video of the band's entire show is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"The Oath"
"The Jackal of Salzburg"
"A Corpse Without Soul"
"Black Funeral"
"A Dangerous Meeting"
"Melissa"
"Doomed by the Living Dead"
"Curse of the Pharaohs"
"Evil"
"Come to the Sabbath"
Encore:
"Satan’s Fall"
Mercyful Fate's tour schedule is as follows:
Tour dates:
June
10 - Sweden Rock - Sölvesborg, Sweden
14 - Wuhlheide - Berlin, Germany (with Volbeat)
16 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium
18 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark
24 - Rock The Castle - Verona, Italy
26 - Hellfest Open Air Festival - Clisson, France
July
1 - Rock Fest Barcelona - Barcelona, Spain
2 - Tuska Open Air - Helsinki, Finland
22 - Hills Of Rock - Plovdiv, Bulgaria
24 - Artmania Festival - Sibiu, Romania
28 - Fezen Festival - Székesfehérvár, Hungary
29 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia
August
4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany
6 - Beyond The Gates - Bergen, Norway
11 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic
13 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derbyshire, UK
21 - Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
(Photo - MercyfulFateCoven.com)