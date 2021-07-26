METAL CHURCH Vocalist MIKE HOWE Dead At 55

Sadly, Metal Church vocalist Mike Howe is no longer with us. The band has issued the following statement:

"It is with our deepest regrets that we must announce the passing of our brother, our friend and true legend of heavy metal music. Mike Howe passed away this morning at his home in Eureka, California. We are devastated and at a loss for words. Please respect our privacy and the Howe family’s privacy during this most difficult time."

Mike Howe was the singer of Metal Church from 1988 - 1996, and again from 2015 - 2021. Howe made his Metal Church debut on Blessing In Disguise, and his final work with the band was Damned If You Do. The cause of death has not yet been revealed.

All of us at BraveWords send our condolences to Mike Howe's family, bandmates, friends, and fans. R.I.P.