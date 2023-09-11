Metal Hall Of Fame Launches "Metal Across America" Tour Featuring Exhibits From IRON MAIDEN, DIO, KISS, And Others

The Metal Hall of Fame has announced an exciting, mobile memorabilia tour called “Metal Across America”. The tour will launch at the “Heavy Halloween” event, September 30, 3 PM, VFW Post 4374, 50 Waterworks Rd, Freehold, NJ.

The Metal Across America tour features the state-of-the-art Metal Hall Of Fame Tour Bus, along with exhibits and original album cover artwork from Iron Maiden, Ronnie James Dio, KISS, Deep Purple, Yngwie Malmsteen, and Ozzy Osbourne, among numerous other iconic bands. The tour will be featured throughout the United States, on it’s way to the Annual Metal HallOof Fame Charity Gala, in January, in Anaheim, CA.

“We are excited to launch the Metal Across America tour at Heavy Halloween, right here in our home state of New Jersey,” says Metal Hall Of Fame President/CEO Pat Gesualdo. “There are incredible exhibits from numerous Iconic Hard Rock and Metal bands. We are brining much of the rare memorabilia, so fans around the country can see it in person first hand.”

The “Heavy Halloween” event will include performances by Maiden America, Show No Mercy and Dead Center. US legendary metal DJ Alex Kayne will be spinning tunes between bands. The Raise The Dead Outdoor Vendor Village will feature dozens of vendors offering a variety of items to satisfy your Halloween desires! Food trucks and plenty of beverages available. Witness a killer light show and be part of a multi-cam video shoot! Gates open at 3PM with a $15 cover charge to help support the VFW. Kids under 16 get free admission.

For more information, please contact 973-263-0420, or sdm4848@yahoo.com.