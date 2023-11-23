METALITE Debut "Aurora" Lyric Video

On January 19, Swedish melodic power metal act, Metalite, will release their new studio album, Expedition One. Today, the band release a lyric video for the new single, "Aurora". Watch below:

Expedition One tells a fictitious story about life on our planet in the year 2055. The band's upcoming magnum opus inspires with a wide range of diverse compositions and an intelligent sci-fi story that couldn’t be more topical. In addition, their fourth album offering manifests the musicians’ amazing artistic development.

Metalite's visionary sci-fi trip is told over sixteen multi-faceted songs that combine the quintet’s many strengths: powerful and at the same time delicate guitar riffs and solos, anthemic melodies courtesy of vocalist Erica Ohlsson, driving rhythms and cleverly positioned keyboard parts. Expedition One was produced by guitarist Edwin Premberg, and was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen.

Pre-order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“Expedition One”

“Aurora”

“CtrlAltDel”

“Cyberdome”

“Blazing Skies”

“Outer Worlds”

“New Generation”

“In My Dreams”

“Disciples Of The Stars”

“Free”

“Legendary”

“Paradise”

“Sanctum Of Light”

“Utopia”

“Take My Hand”

“Hurricane”

"New Generation" video:

“Blazing Skies”: