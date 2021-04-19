METALIUM Bassist / Founder LARS RATZ Dies In Ultralight Crash In Mallorca, Spain

On the morning of April 18th, former Metalium bassist / founder Lars Ratz died in an ultralight crash in Mallorca, Spain. A report from We Publish News says his ultralight came down in the town of Vilafranca near the El Cruce restaurant. Ratz sustained multiple injuries and reportedly died at the scene. The Civil Guard is investigating the cause of the accident.

Metalium was launched by Ratz in 1999 and disbanded in 2011. They recorded eight studio albums in that time. Former band members include guitarist Chris Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), vocalist Henning Basse (Brainstorm, Sons Of Seasons), guitarist Jack Frost (Seven Witches), drummer Mike Terrana (Tarja, Rage, Yngwie Malmsteen) and drummer Michael Ehré (Gamma Ray, The Unity).

Caffery posted the following tribute to Ratz on social media:

"One of the many discussions I have had during the past year involved reunions and new records from bands I haven’t recorded with in years. You all know the obvious by the posts that have been floating around. One of the others was conversations I had with Henning and Lars Ratz about the possibility of a new Metalium record and festival tour. I had actually began writing songs with this reunion in mind. I am shocked and saddened to have just received the very sad news that Lars Ratz has died today in a small plane crash.

That first Metalium record was a very huge part of my musical and personal past. Although the situation wasn’t always perfect Lars believed in me and was so proud that he had me there to be a part of that first albums creation and the very first shows. Millennium Metal was a classic record top to bottom.

Lars loved risks. He kinda lived very heavy metal in many ways. He loved being a pilot. He can now take some of my friends in heaven on some of his flights. Fly with the angels my friend.

This song was always one of my favorites from this record..."

Photo taken from Lard Ratz's Facebook page