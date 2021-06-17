METALLICA Add France's Hellfest To 2022 European Festival Schedule

Metallica have added an appearance at France's Hellfest to their 2022 European festival schedule. The band will perform on June 26, 2022.

Says Metallica: "FRANCE! We’ll see you at the Hellfest Open Air Festival on June 26, 2022! Tickets on sale Wednesday, July 7."

Other acts confirmed for Hellfest 2022 include Guns N' Roses, Scorpions, Avenged Sevenfold, Judas Priest, Volbeat, Deep Purple, Alice Cooper, Nightwish, Sabaton, Suicidal Tendencies, Bad Religion, and many more.