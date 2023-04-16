METALLICA - All 12 Videos From 72 Seasons To Be Released In American Sign Language; Title Track ASL Video Streaming

Metallica’s 72 Seasons was released on April 14th via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

The band has checked in with the following update:

"With the help of our friend Tom Osbourne, we are incredibly proud to announce that all 12 music videos from 72 Seasons will be released in American Sign Language. In honor of National ASL Day, we’re kicking things off with the title track. And we’ll return on April 25 with the rest of the album!"

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

Watch "72 Seasons" interpreted by Amber G Productions below.