March 1, 2021, an hour ago

news metallica burton heavy metal

METALLICA And Burton Snowboards Collaborate On New Line Of Products

"Electrify the trail with our latest collaboration with the iconic snowboard brand," says Metallica in regard to their latest partnership with Burton. 

Among the new items just released are Metallica x Burton snowboards, luggage, jackets, beanies, shirts, and convertible hip packs.

Shop at Metallica.com, Burton.com, or the UK/EU store

In other news, Metallica have announced their return to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The band will perform on the late-night show on Wednesday, March 3.

Says Metallica: "Don’t miss us take the stage - the show starts at 11:35pm/10:35c on CBS."

 



