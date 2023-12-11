METALLICA Announce Finalists For Inaugural Marching Band Competition

"The finalists in the Metallica Marching Band Competition have just been announced!," begins an update from Metallica. "Five schools in each category will now have their performances judged by James, Lars, Kirk, and Rob later this month to determine who will come out on top, with winners announced the week of January 1st.

Division 2 & 3 College: Blinn College, Eastern New Mexico University, Manchester University, West Texas A&M University, Western Illinois University

Division 1 College: Auburn University, Fresno State University, Iowa State University, University of Iowa, University of Texas at Austin

Small High School: Cleveland High School – Cleveland, AL, Edinburg High School – Edinburg, TX, Oakton High School – Vienna, VA, Oologah High School – Oologah, OK, Valhalla High School – El Cajon, CA

Medium High School: Boerne High School – Boerne, TX, Desert Mountain High School – Scottsdale, AZ, DeWitt High School – DeWitt, MI, Kell High School – Kennesaw, GA, Malverne High School – Malverne, NY

Large High School: Austin High School – Sugarland, TX, Dobyns-Bennett High School – Kingsport, TN, Lambert High School – Suwanee, GA, Lorena High School – Lorena, TX, Pell City High School – Pell City, AL

Check out the finalists and cast your vote for Fan Favorite at MetallicaMarchingBand.com."

