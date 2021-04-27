METALLICA, ANTHRAX, HEATHEN And SEPULTURA Enamel Pins And Patches To Be Issued Via Australia's Pull The Plug Patches In May

Having announced the launch of a series of patches and enamel pins from Slayer and Iron Maiden earlier this year, Australia-based Pull The Plug Patches are gearing up to roll out new pins and patches from Metallica, Anthrax, Heathen, Sepultura and more starting May 1st.

Go to the official Pull The Plug Patches website here to check out the stock available and to order. A few examples are available below.