METALLICA Bassist ROBERT TRUJILLO And Master Distiller ROB DIETRICH To Host Blackened Whsikey Bottle Signing In Phoenix, AZ This Saturday

Metallica have checked in with the following message for fans in Phoenix, AZ:

"This Saturday at Paradise Liquor, our friends at Blackened American Whiskey are hosting a bottle signing with Robert Trujillo and Rob Dietrich from 2-3 PM. Don't miss out on the Blackened tasting, merch giveaways, and a chance to enter the raffle for a Blackened ESP guitar – one lucky fan will take it home! Must be 21+."

Remastered in celebration of Metallica’s twelfth studio album, Blackened Whiskey announced its Limited Edition 72 Seasons Batch and collectible bottle design back in June. This limited edition bottle features several elements inspired by the album including an eye-catching yellow capsule with the signature Metallica M, and the 72 Seasons logo prominently displayed on the front of the bottle.

Blackened® Whiskey is born from Metallica’s spirit of innovation, steeped in science, and honed by seasoned experts. This award-winning whiskey is a blend of the finest straight bourbon & rye whiskeys and uniquely finished and sonically-enhanced in brandy casks, using the Black Noise™ process to extract more flavor from the wood. The original recipe was envisioned by our Founding Master Distiller Dave Pickerell. Blackened Whiskey is now crafted and propelled onward by category disruptor and Master Distiller & Blender Rob Dietrich. The result is a magnificently balanced whiskey ideal for sipping neat, on the rocks, or enjoyed in a classic signature cocktail. Blackened is whiskey remastered.

“Blackened was created as a way for us to connect with our fans and whiskey connoisseurs,” explained Metallica drummer and co-founder, Lars Ulrich. “This batch does exactly that. We know our fans have been waiting a long time for new music, and we want to celebrate this release with them in every possible way we can. This album is as much theirs as it is ours, and we’re excited to unveil this commemorative release of Blackened.”

This batch is the same award-winning, cask-finished blend as the original Blackened recipe and uses the 72 Seasons album for the sonic-enhancement playlist, which includes:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

“It’s kind of like we’re bottling key Metallica memories with these limited release batches,” said Rob Dietrich, Blackened’s Master Distiller & Blender. “We did it with S&M2 and The Black Album and now we’re doing it in a really fun way to celebrate 72 Seasons. Just like with those other collectible packs, this special release features the same award-winning blend of bourbons and ryes that all whiskey drinkers will appreciate, whether it is their first sip of Blackened, 72nd or beyond. I’m very excited to share this experience with the band and the fans.”

