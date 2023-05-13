METALLICA - Blackened American Whiskey Now Available For Pre-Order In The UK And Europe

Metallica have checked in with the following signature whiskey update:

"We are psyched that Blackened American Whiskey is now shipping in the UK and EU exclusively through The Spirit Co. Get your hands on a bottle at this location.

Shipping commences on May 29th. Delivery times 4-8 days from dispatch.

Award-winning Blackened Whiskey has announced its release of Cask Strength, starting with Volume 01, as a nationwide rollout and will include Canada. Blackened Whiskey Cask Strength features the same award-winning blend of the finest North American bourbons and ryes as in the original expression. The whiskeys are then married and finished in brandy casks, bottled at cask strength, and non-chill filtered, offering a viscous mouthfeel with an even bolder flavor profile. Each volume of Cask Strength is its own unique batch and limited in quantity.

After receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback on previous limited Cask Strength releases, which have received a 91 rating from Whisky Advocate and Gold from the John Barleycorn Awards, Blackened Whiskey is answering consumer demand with this expression and rolling it out across the U.S. and multiple provinces in Canada.

The makers of Blackened Whiskey sonically-enhance their whiskeys to extract more flavor from the finishing casks, using a patent-pending scientific process co-developed by the sound engineers at Meyer Sound, a global leader in sound technology. Dubbed Black Noise™, this sonic-enhancement process produces low hertz sound waves causing the whiskey to reverberate at a fast rate, interacting with the oak staves of the finishing barrel, measurably releasing wood compounds and flavors.

Blackened Whiskey Cask Strength features notes of rolled oats, vanilla wafer, fig, maple sugar, and toffee on the nose. On the palate are hints of walnut, caramel, and vanilla creme with a brown sugar, ancho chile, and a cinnamon spice finish.

“I absolutely love cask strength whiskey,” said Blackened Whiskey Master Distiller & Blender, Rob Dietrich. “You are drinking whiskey in its purest form; unfiltered, uncut and born straight from the barrel with one unapologetic purpose - to be savored.”

“When creating Blackened, we didn’t want to create just another whiskey. Our goal was to create something unique and refined that would appeal to even the top notch whiskey experts,” said Metallica bassist, Robert Trujillo. “We are so proud of Rob’s latest accolades with Rye The Lightning receiving the #14 spot on Whisky Advocate’s Top Whiskies of 2022. We know fans are going to be excited for the release of Blackened Whiskey Cask Strength, starting with the newly released Volume 01.”

Blackened Whiskey Cask Strength is on shelves now with an SRP of $69.99. To find local retailers or gather information, visit Blackened Whiskey’s website BlackenedWhiskey.com and follow on social at @BlackenedAmericanWhiskey. To hear the playlist, visit this location.