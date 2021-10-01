METALLICA Calls On Fans To Be A Part Of Their Podcast

For a special, newly-added Episode 9 of the Metallica Podcast, the thrash metal legends are turning the mic over to the fans. Record yourself answering a question about The Black Album, and you could be included in the final episode of this series.

Producers will select from the first 500 entries received or those received by 12:01 AM Pacific Time Wednesday, October 6 - whichever comes first. Learn how to send your submission at jotform.com.

Metallica dots the Billboard charts dated September 25 following the 30th-anniversary reissue of its self-titled 1991 album, paced by a rise to #1 on the Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums tallies.

Metallica, also known as "The Black Album", shoots 28-1 on Top Rock Albums, for its first week atop the list, with 37,000 equivalent album units earned in the September 10-16 tracking period, according to MRC Data. Thirty-thousand units of that sum comprise album sales.

The set is Metallica’s fourth ruler on Top Rock Albums, which began in 2006. It’s also the band’s fourth leader on Hard Rock Albums (it launched in 2007).

On the all-format Billboard 200, Metallica returns to the top 10 for the first time since 1992, vaulting to No. 9. The album crowned the survey for four weeks upon release in 1991.

On September 16, Metallica performed a surprise concert at The Independent in San Francisco, CA. The band has checked in with the following update:

"After two years off the road, Metallica played their first show last week in front of a live audience, at San Francisco's very intimate venue, The Independent. Only 400 fans were lucky enough to attend this 'pop-up' concert, but luckily for the rest of us, audio from the show is streaming or available for purchase. Experience it for yourself in all of its HiFi head-banging glory. CDs and Hi-Res digital downloads are available, or you can get unlimited streaming of the entire Live Metallica catalog on nugs.net."

Setlist:

"Whiplash"

"Ride the Lightning"

"The Memory Remains"

"Now That We're Dead"

"Holier Than Thou"

"No Leaf Clover"

"Sad But True"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Fade to Black"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Creeping Death"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

Encore:

"Battery"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

The band recently released the video below, featuring their performance of "Whiplash" from the show.