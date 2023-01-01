METALLICA - "Enter Sandman" Hits Over One Billion Streams On Spotify

Metallica closed 2022 with the following message to the fans:

"You guys have outdone yourselves once again! 137 million hours of Metallica were streamed on Spotify in 2022, up by more than 20 million hours from last year. Whether you’re new to Metallica, or you’ve been listening for the past 41 years, we’d like to extend a huge THANK YOU to the entire Metallica Family."

Metallica's Spotify stats are available below, but it's worth noting that "Enter Sandman" now boasts over one billion streams, followed by "Nothing Else Matters" and "Master Of Puppets".

Go to Metallica's Spotify here.

On December 16, Metallica celebrated the accomplishments of All Within My Hands at the Microsoft Theater with the Helping Hands Concert & Auction hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

During their set, Metallica performed their new single "Lux Æterna" for the first time. The band have shared professionally filmed footage of the performance, which can be viewed below:

Metallica: "Relive Helping Hands 2022 with the latest audio addition to our Live Metallica collection. With five acoustic songs and three live debuts - including 'Lux Æterna' - this is one you’ll want to make sure is in your library! Proceeds benefit All Within My Hands and the charitable causes supported by the Foundation."

Pre-order the audio on CD or Digital Download here.

"Lux Aeterna" is the first single from Metallica's upcoming 72 Seasons album. Go behind the scenes as Tim Saccenti directs the video for “Lux Æterna”, below:

Watch the official “Lux Æterna” video:

About the upcoming 72 Seasons, out on April 14, Metallica previously stated: "Yes, you read that correctly... we have completed recording at HQ, and our 12th studio album is coming your way! It’s been six years since Hardwired…To Self Destruct, so we think it’s about time for some new music. With 12 tracks totaling over 77 minutes, 72 Seasons hits all the places you can consume music on Friday, April 14, 2023.

"Produced by Greg Fidelman, along with James and Lars, 72 Seasons is available for pre-order now on CD, 2LP 140g black vinyl, two different colored vinyl variations, and digitally in the Met Store. Every pre-order will receive a digital instant grat track of the first song we are releasing, “Lux Æterna,” and you can check out the brand new video, one of the coolest we’ve ever made, on our YouTube channel. Directed by Tim Saccenti, we recently traveled to Los Angeles to capture our performance using some crazy cutting-edge technology.

"The album package was once again conceived and art directed by our good friend, acclaimed designer David Turner, and his team. David, who won a Grammy for his work on Death Magnetic, is the man behind the look and feel of all of our recent releases, including Through The Never, S&M2, and Hardwired.”

Pre-order the new album here.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

"Lux Æterna" lyric video: