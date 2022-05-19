METALLICA - Five Walmart Exclusive Coloured Vinyl Album Editions Available In June

Metallica has revealed that new and exclusive coloured vinyl will be hitting Walmart shelves on June 17th. The album on tap are Load (1996), Reload (1997), Garage Inc. (1998), St. Anger (2003) and Death Magnetic (2008).

Pre-order the five album bundle now at this location. All albums are also available separately.

Metallica recently released footage from their concert in Porto Alegre, Brazil on May 5. Watch the band perform "No Remorse" and "Blackened" below: