METALLICA - Four More Coloured Vinyl Releases Coming Soon Outside The US

Metallica have announced a new string of coloured vinyl releases.

Says Metallica: "You may remember a series of coloured vinyl releases in the United States through a collaboration with Walmart back in 2021. And if you’ve been keeping up with Metallica.com, you probably saw our first five of those albums made available outside of the US last October.

"We’re excited to have four more of these limited releases available outside the US beginning next month! One by one, Garage, Inc., St. Anger, Death Magnetic, and Hardwired…To Self-Destruct will roll out through July.

"While the series will begin to hit shelves in April, be sure to check stores in your region for available pre-orders."

Garage Inc: Limited ‘Fade To Blue’ Vinyl 3LP, Available April 5

Metallica’s eighth album, Garage Inc. (1998), pressed on 140g ‘Fade To Blue’ limited edition coloured vinyl 3LP.

Tracklisting:

A1. "Free Speech"

A2. "It's Electric"

A3. "Sabbra Cadabra"

A4. "Turn The Page"

B1. "Die, Die My Darling"

B2. "Loverman"

B3. "Mercyful Fate"

C1. "Astronomy"

C2. "Whiskey In The Jar"

C3. "Tuesday's Gone"

C4. "The More I See"

D1. "Helpless"

D2. "The Small Hours"

D3. "The Wait"

D4. "Crash Course In Brain Surgery"

D5. "Last Caress/Green Hell"

E1. "Am I Evil?"

E2. "Blitzkrieg"

E3. "Breadfan"

E4. "The Prince"

E5. "Stone Cold Crazy"

F1. "So What"

F2. "Killing Time"

F3. "Overkill"

F4. "Damage Case"

F5. "Stone Dead Forever"

F6. "Too Late Too Late"

St. Anger: Limited ‘Some Kind Of Orange’ Vinyl 2LP, Available May 3

Metallica’s ninth album, St. Anger (2003), pressed on 140g ‘Some Kind Of Orange’ limited edition coloured vinyl 2LP.

Tracklisting:

A1. "Frantic"

A2. "St. Anger"

A3. "Some Kind Of Monster"

B1. "Dirty Window"

B2. "Invisible Kid"

B3. "My World"

C1. "Shoot Me Again"

C2. "Sweet Amber"

C3. "The Unnamed Feeling"

D1. "Purify"

D2. "All Within My Hands"

Death Magnetic: Limited ‘Magnetic Silver’ Vinyl 2LP, Available June 7

Metallica’s tenth album, Death Magnetic (2008), will be pressed on 140g ‘Magnetic Silver’ limited edition coloured vinyl 2LP.

Tracklisting:

A1. "That Was Just Your Life"

A2. "The End Of The Line"

A3. "Broken, Beat & Scarred"

B1. "The Day That Never Comes"

B2. "All Nightmare Long"

C1. "Cyanide"

C2. "The Unforgiven III"

C3. "The Judas Kiss"

D1. "Suicide & Redemption"

D2. "My Apocalypse"

Hardwired…To Self-Destruct: Limited ‘Flame Orange’ Vinyl 2LP, Available July 5

Metallica’s 11th album, Hardwired…To Self-Destruct (2016), will be pressed on 180g ‘Flame Orange’ limited edition coloured vinyl.

Tracklisting:

A1. "Hardwired"

A2. "Atlas, Rise!"

A3. "Now That We're Dead"

B1. "Moth Into Flame"

B2. "Am I Savage"

B3. "Halo On Fire"

C1. "Confusion"

C2. "Dream No More"

C3. "ManUNkind"

D1. "Here Comes Revenge"

D2. "Murder One"

D3. "Spit Out The Bone"