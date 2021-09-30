METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Unboxes Walmart's Exclusive "Black Album" Funko Pop! Figure Set

September 30, 2021, 7 minutes ago

Walmart is set to release their exclusive Funko Pop! Deluxe Album: Metallica. The set includes all four members of the band - James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Jason Newsted - modelled after how they appeared during "The Black Album" era.

Place your order at Walmart.com, and watch Kirk Hammett unbox the set below.

Metallica’s 1991 self-titled #1 album - better known as The Black Album - was recently reissued in a variety of formats to commemorate the 30th anniversary of its release. Go to Metallica's official website here for all reissue details and to order.

 



