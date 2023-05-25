METALLICA - M72 Pop-Up Shop For Hamburg No Repeat Weekend Shows Opens Today

The Metallica Machine is making its way to Hamburg for a No Repeat Weekend starting Friday, May 26, with special guests Architects and MammothWVH. Then, two days later, the band takes the stage again - after special guests Epica and Ice Nine Kills - to perform an entirely different setlist.

They have checked in with the following update:

"Check out the latest exclusive colorway of Juan Ma Orozco’s official Pop-Up Shop poster for Hamburg!

The only place to get your hands on this is the M72 Hamburg Pop-Up Shop, where a limited number of prints will be available each day. So if you've got your eye on one, make sure you show up early!

Thursday, May 25 - Sunday, May 28

11 am - 6 pm Barlach Halle K

Klosterwall 13 20095 Hamburg, Germany

Be sure to check out the official #M72 interactive map that will guide you to all the Metallica spots you’ll want to see while you're in town.

Discover pop-up shops, support gigs, notable sites from Metalli-history, and more. The map will update with new places to visit in each city on the tour, so be sure to check back often."

Go to this location for the interactive map.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Metallica performed Night 2 of their No Repeat Weekend in Paris, France at Stade de France. They have shared the setlist, found below. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is also available.

Metallica: "Here’s the set from Night 2 at Stade de France featuring not a single song from Night 1. Over the two shows, we played 32 different songs from 11 different albums & a movie soundtrack too."

Setlist:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Cyanide" (tour debut)

"King Nothing"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had a Son"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"You Must Burn!"

"The Call of Ktulu"

"The Unforgiven"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Battery"

"Whiskey in the Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"