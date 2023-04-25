METALLICA - Official ASL Interpretation Videos Released For Each Track On 72 Seasons Album

Metallica released their 11th studio album, 72 Seasons, on April 14, 2023, via their own label, Blackened Recordings. The band has now released official ASL interpretation videos for each track on the album. Watch "Lux Æterna" below, and find all of the clips at Metallica's official YouTube channel, here.

72 Seasons has debuted at #2 on the new Billboard 200 chart. The set debuts with 146,000 units earned - achieving the largest week, by units, for any rock or hard rock album in over three-and-a-half years. It also marks the band’s 12th Top 10 charting album - of which eight have reached the top two.

Of 72 Seasons’ 146,000 units earned, album sales comprise 134,000 - it’s the top-selling album of the week, and it bows with the biggest sales week for any rock or hard rock album since Tool's Fear Inoculum debut with 248,000 sold in September 2019.

Produced by Greg Fidelman with frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

(Photo - Tim Saccenti)