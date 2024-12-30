METALLICA Poker Set Now Available In The Met Store

New to Metallica's The Met Store is the Metallica Poker Set.

"Know when to hold 'em? Know when to fold 'em? Know when to walk away and when to run? Oh shit, wrong band. Sorry. Metallica poker is for all!"

Retailing for $199.99 (US), the 200 piece poker set includes:

- Multi-color decal chip inlay chips (Scary Guys and Ninja Star art)

- Playing cards (new custom artwork by Squindo)

- Buttons

- Dice

Comes in custom case with Scary Guy artwork. Case measures approximately 9.5"x11.5"x2.5".

Order here.