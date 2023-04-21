METALLICA's 72 Seasons Debuts At #1 On Australia's ARIA Top 50 Albums Chart

Metallica’s new album, 72 Seasons, was released on April 14 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. The album lands at #1 on Australia's ARIA Top 50 Albums Chart.

Metallica score their eighth ARIA #1 this week with the debut of 72 Seasons,. From Metallica (aka The Black Album) in 1991, which has been certified platinum 13 times in Australia, to their live album S&M2 with the San Francisco Symphony, the band has enjoyed a string of #1 success on the ARIA Albums Chart. View the new chart here.

Produced by Greg Fidelman with frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

For a full listing of configurations and further information, go to metallica.com.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

"Inamorata" video:

"You Must Burn!" video:

"Chasing Light" video:

"Crown Of Barbed Wire" video:

"Too Far Gone?" video:

"Shadows Follow" video:

"72 Seasons" video:

"If Darkness Had A Son" video:

"Screaming Suicide" video:

“Lux Æterna” video:

"Sleepwalk My Life Away" video

"Room Of Mirrors"

(Photo - Tim Saccenti)