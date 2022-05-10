METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD - Ernie Ball Releases "Papa Het’s Hardwired Master Core Signature Strings" Official Film; Video

Ernie Ball has released the official film supporting their latest artist signature string collaboration with guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield of Metallica (see below). Papa Het’s Hardwired Master Core Signature Strings are available here.

Co-developed with Hetfield over the past decade, Papa Het’s new Hardwired Master Core set consists of James’ unique never before offered 11-50 gauge combination, ideal for his aggressive style and technique. These limited edition signature sets are housed in a compact tin box with custom artwork designed by James.

Product features:

- Never before offered gauge combo (11, 14, 18p, 28, 38, 50)

- “Master Core” heavier core to wrap ratio

- Wound strings wrapped with Paradigm plasma-enhanced nickel-plated steel around ultra-high-strength tin-plated steel hex core

- Paradigm ultra-high-strength tin-plated steel plain strings

- Thicker sound

- Added pitch stability