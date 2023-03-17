METALLICA's Lars Ulrich - "So This PANTERA Reunion, I Think, Is Good And Obviously Having Charlie Up There Is Great"

Later this year, Metallica will be kicking off their M72 World Tour, and the recently reformed Pantera will be joining them for a handful of shows.

Talking with Revolver, Lars Ulrich has become the first member of Metallica to publicly share his take on the band's return, which has been described by Wylde and Benante as a tribute to both the fans and the group's late founding brothers, Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul.

"I think that the idea that they're out celebrating the music and the magic of Pantera is ... I know there's been a lot of talk in the community about whether people support that or not," Ulrich tells Revolver. "But I'm the type of person, if Glenn Hughes wants to go out and play a Deep Purple set, I'd support that.

"I'm always in favor of people following their musical and creative ambitions; so this Pantera reunion, I think, is good. And obviously having Charlie [Benante] up there is great. I saw a video from one of the Mexico shows that felt like they were in the pocket. It'll be fun to have them out."

Pantera's current lineup includes vocalist Phil Anselmo, bassist Rex Brown, plus guitarist Zakk Wyle and drummer Charlie Benante. Find the band's 2022-2023 tour itinerary here.