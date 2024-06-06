METALLICA's Marching Band Competition Returns For Year 2; Video

"We’re excited to announce that the Metallica Marching Band Competition is back for a second year!, begins and update from Metallica.

"Last year’s response to our first-ever marching band competition completely blew us away, with over 500 colleges and high schools in the US submitting their truly unique interpretations of our songs. Year two offers three times as many chances to win and has officially kicked off, with sign-ups open now at metallicamarchingband.com through September 23, 2024.

"Competition winners will receive instruments and gear for their schools’ music programs thanks to our partner, Sweetwater, and generous donations from TAMA, KHS America, and others to be announced. Each of the five original categories - College (Division 1), College (Divisions 2 & 3), High School (Large), High School (Medium), and High School (Small) - has now been expanded to include awards for first, second, and third place, with winners in each category ultimately selected by the members of Metallica. The Fan Favorite award will return with voting opening on December 1.

"Rally your school band and choose free sheet music from 13 songs, courtesy of Hal Leonard, as time marches on. Visit metallicamarchingband.com for more info."