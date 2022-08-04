METALLICA's Master Of Puppets Visually Reimagined By Colombian Painter FELIPE MORA

A new Master Of Puppets-themed project from Colombian oil painter, Felipe Mora, has just been released for charity. The first two releases have raised over $2,500 to help with child cancer treatments in Colombia.

Dealing Out The Agony 3 - Master Of Puppets

Art meets audio perfection when Felipe Mora takes on Master of Puppets. Macabre marionettes, puss riddled preachers, pluversing thrash punks, a little Lovercraft and more all showcased within eight 12” prints. 60% of all profits will be donated to the Children Hospital of San Vicente Foundation to help improve the quality of care and life expectancy of children dealing with cancer in Colombia.

Artworks are enclosed within a 12” sleeve - so it will look and feel like a vinyl record. Pour over the artworks as the music fills your ears - Dealing Out The Agony is an Innovative visual accompaniment to the album itself.

60% of all Dealing Out the Agony profits will be donated to the Children Hospital of San Vicente Foundation. For more information, or to make a donation yourself, head here.

The first 100 sold will contain a bonus hand numbered, signed print. You will never look at these albums the same way again.

Third World Posse is a gang of some of the most talented, underrepresented artists emerging from developing nations. For further details, head here.