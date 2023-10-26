METALLICA Snag Two Nominations For 2023 Billboard Music Awards

Billboard has announced the finalists for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) presented by Marriott Bonvoy, which are set for Sunday, November 19.

Metallica are nominated in two categories - Top Duo/Group, where they're up against Eslabon Armado, Fifty Fifty, Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera; and the new category Top Rock Duo/Group, where they're competing against Arctic Monkeys and Foo Fighters.

For the complete list of categories and nominees, head to Billboard.com.

Metallica recently released the official live videos below for "Fuel" and "One", filmed at the Power Trip festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, on October 8, 2023.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is December 22, 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Whiplash"

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Enter Sandman"

"Lux Aeterna"

"Too Far Gone"

"Fade to Black"

"Fuel"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Hardwired"

"Seek and Destroy"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"