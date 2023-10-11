METALLICA Take You Behind The Scenes Of Their Experience At Power Trip Festival - "We Wanted To Be In The Mix And See It... It's Been A Fantastic Weekend"

Metallica were the final act to take the stage at Power Trip, the historic three-day event that took place October 6 - 8 at Empire Polo Fields in Indio, California.

This week on The Metallica Report, James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo take you behind the scenes of their experiences at the fest. Watch a teaser below, and find links to The Metallica Report here.



Metallica performed the following setlist at Power Trip:

"Whiplash"

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Enter Sandman"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone"

"Fade To Black"

"Fuel"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Hardwired"

"Seek & Destroy"

"One"

"Master Of Puppets"

Watch fan-filmed video below: