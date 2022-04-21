METALLICA - The First 40 Years Phase Two Is Open In The Black Box; A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica Part One Available In The Coda Collection

The archivists behind the Metallica Black Box have released the second wave of artifacts (some never seen before) like candid photos, gear, video, audio, and personal belongings from the band's private archives.

Dig into this comprehensive exhibition now! Enter The Black Box here.

A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica, Part One is available now in The Coda Collection.

Says Metallica: "The Black Album exposed us to an even bigger audience than we could have imagined in 1991. Just a year later, the two-part documentary A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica dropped.

Part One is a rare, unflinching look inside the studio recording the album - from the early intense sessions with Bob Rock to the eventual midnight album releases around the country… and everything in between. It’s must-see Metallica. Watch it exclusively on The Coda Collection via their Prime Video channel now."