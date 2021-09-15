METALLICA - Two Shows Added To Summer 2022 European Festival Tour

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"We’re excited to tell you about more shows on next summer’s tour of European festivals! Two more stops are added to the fun and games: Download Germany on June 24th and Frauenfeld Rocks on June 29th. We can’t wait to see you as we all look forward to the return of these summer traditions…so long overdue!

Fifth Members will have first crack at tickets starting Wednesday, September 15 at 12 PM CET. The general ticket sale will kick off on Friday, September 17 at 12 PM CET.

We’re not quite done yet. Stay tuned...more coming soon."

Go to this location for Fifth Member ticket information.