Mexico's AGORA Release New "Empire" Single

Mexican metal rockers Agora have announced the upcoming release of their latest single “Empire” via Golden Robot Records. This enticing and hard hitting track is the first for the band under the powerhouse label and comes in the wake of a tour announcement with Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard.

"Empire" is a track intended to empower the listener with a sense of going forward. It is both epic and powerful - the vocal melodies embrace the guitar riffs, thunderous drums beat with pounding bass and hymn like keyboards, somehow finding the perfect balance throughout.

Stream / download "Empire" here.

Through a period of continuous work, Agora have four albums under their belt, a live DVD and have also performed at well-known national and international festivals such as Vive Latino, Rock al Parque, Hell & Heaven and Fronterizo Fest.

After sharing the stage with bands like KISS, Judas Priest, Guns & Roses, Megadeath, Mötley Crüe, Deep Purple, Iron Maiden and Def Leppard, they’ve built a large and faithful audience and a large fanbase that follows them in their social networks and concerts.

In 2020, Agora decided to release their most important album to date, Imperio. Imperio is loaded with 11 tracks consisting of new textures, harmonies and instruments such as the eight - and seven - string guitars, fretless basses, drums with varying beats, tunings and frequencies, along with Eduardo Contreras’ voice that acts as a catalyst and the central axis.

All of this converges and results in new, powerful, fresh and innovative themes within the distinctive style that the band has achieved. Imperio includes 2 special tracks in collaboration with the talented, multi award-winning and renowned American keyboard player Derek Sherinian (Sons of Apollo, Black Country Communion, Dream Theatre, Billy Idol and Alice Cooper).

2023 is looking strong for the band as they prepare to release their next album with the support of Crusader Records/Golden Robot Records.