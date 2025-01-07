Mexico’s FUMES To Release Skeletal Wings Threshold In February

On February 7, 2025 internationally, Personal Records will release the debut album of Mexico's Fumes, Skeletal Wings Unleashed, on CD format.

The end of 2022 marks the year of gnosis of Fumes, a project made up of four entities as a need to express beyond words and simple sound the ideas of each of its members about darkness, violence, chaos, Death Worship, and true metal attack. As such, those four members - Isaías, Minos, Henry, and Alan - configured a cosmogony that they named Fumes, in honor of the ephemeral manifestations of darkness emanating from the fire that transforms matter.

Stellar Murder Upwards was the name of the first chaotic materialization in a triad of songs made beyond all ties and with the aim of expressing the sound aesthetics of Death. After some demonstrations of the compositions live, preparations for a full-length recording began, and Kamazotz was the result of the different congregations among the members, where the final element of Fumes was formally adopted: pre-Hispanism, since the macabre and worshipful vision of Death was something that the band recognized as an important point to highlight within itself.

Later, what is now known as Skeletal Wings Threshold was consolidated, composed of a dozen songs, including three passages without vocals, which help to understand this debut album as an artistic concept and not simply a debut album; it is a continuation of what was expressed in the EP, of the current situation within Fumes, of what was learned and assimilated on the path of darkness that they have already traced and traveled.

Black metal in name and deed but defiant of easily assimilated versions of "black metal," Fumes' first full-length is a conflagration of hideous energy and nuanced execution - of true Metal of Black that is caustic and classy in equal measure. Many might surmise that Fumes' metal attack is beholden to the Mexican tradition of sulfurous chaos: sulfur is surely present, but the band's exceptionally tight playing as well as adventurous riffing shows a refinement far beyond their domestic contemporaries, past and present. Skeletal Wings Threshold thus soars to startling heights, surveying a dread landscape that nevertheless retains a tunefulness uncharacteristic of classic black metal.

Tracklisting:

“Stellar Ascension Infernal”

“Kamazotz”

“Suppuration Tunnels”

“Dead Morning Star”

“Carrier Of Venenifyer”

“Passage I”

“Hollow Teeth Of Darkness”

“Passage II”

“Plaugestorms”

“Passage III”