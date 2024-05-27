MICHAEL ANTHONY Says They Start Rehearsing Today For The Best Of All Worlds VAN HALEN Tribute Tour

Sammy Hagar will be joined by Michael Anthony (bass, backing vocals), Jason Bonham (drums) and Joe Satriani (guitar), on the upcoming The Best Of All Worlds 2024 tour.

Ultimate-Guitar.com recently spoke with Michael Anthony to discuss the tour.

During the interview, they asked Michael how he feels about Satriani's playing and how things are going for this new lineup. An excerpt from the chat follows:

Ultimate-Guitar.com: About the Best Of All Worlds tour, Joe Satriani talked about the challenges of playing Eddie Van Halen's parts. How is Joe handling it now, and what does it sound like?

Michael Anthony: "Oh, well, we haven't gotten together to start rehearsal yet! I'm actually flying up to San Francisco here on Monday [May 27], where we will start rehearsing. So we'll see what happens when everybody gets together. Because the only time that we ever played was when we did some press at the end of last year, we did The Howard Stern Show. And I'm sure Joe's been working on everything. So, Monday, we'll find out how everything's gone. I imagine everything's good, though. I haven't heard anything from anybody."

Ultimate-Guitar.com: How would you compare Satch with Eddie Van Halen guitar-wise, since you've played with both?

Anthony: "I played with Joe in Chickenfoot. And they're both great guitar players in their own right, different styles of the way that they play. Whenever you play with someone different, it's like, I know that everybody's got their own thing. Eddie did the tapping and all that stuff. And Joe doesn't really do a lot of that. But they're both great guitar players though."

Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date The Best Of All Worlds tour will commence on July 13 in West Palm Beach, FL and will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO. For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.

The tour follows on the heels of the chart-topping success of The Collection II, the box set released in October 2023, featuring newly remastered versions of the four consecutive #1 albums released during the Hagar era of Van Halen: 5150 (1986), OU812 (1988), For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge (1991), and Balance (1995). A reminder to fans of the arsenal of hits, many which haven’t been played live since the band’s 2004 reunion tour. Collectively, Anthony, Satriani and Bonham have played together in nearly every phase of Hagar’s career including Van Halen, Chickenfoot and The Circle, so fans can expect a setlist which draws from some of the biggest rock anthems of the last 4-decades, including, "Finish What Ya Started", "5150", "Your Love is Driving Me Crazy", "Best of Both Worlds", "Poundcake", "Sexy Little Thing", "One Way To Rock", "Right Now", "Good Enough", "Eagles Fly" and more. They’ve also enlisted legendary Australian musician, Rai Thistlethwayte on keyboard and backing vocals. The tour represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see this band of brothers deliver one of the most legendary hits-packed live shows of their career.

“It’s crazy to think that it’ll be 20 years since Mikey and I played these songs with Van Halen on the 04’ Best of Both Worlds Tour,” said Hagar. “With Joe on board, we can take a deeper dive into those years. We’re going to touch on some hits from my entire career but seeing fans old and new really embrace the new collection set off something in Mikey and I. We were at my Birthday Bash in Cabo for my 76th and looked at each other and high fived, like ‘let’s do it.’ We pulled out a couple of them and it was an instant lovefest with the fans from our first riffs. The music we created is going to outlive us all. They deserve to be heard so it's time we go out and serve the fans that music, while we still can."

Tour dates:

July

13 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

14 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

16 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

19 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

20 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

22 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

24 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

27 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

29 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

31 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August

2 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

3 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

9 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

13 - Spokane, WA - Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

(Photo - Timothy Morris)