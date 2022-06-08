MICHAEL MONROE Joins ALICE COOPER On Stage In Copenhagen For "School's Out"; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On June 6th, shock rock legend Alice Cooper performed at K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, Denmark. He and his band were joined by former Hanoi Rocks frontman Michael Monroe and his guitarist Steve Conte for the show-closing classic, "School's Out". Fan-filmed video is available below.

Michael Monroe will release I Live Too Fast To Die Young, his new slice of raw rock ‘n’ roll heaven, on June 10 worldwide via Silver Lining Music. Monroe’s latest single/video, "Can’t Stop Falling Apart", is out now.

“It’s an ode to our wives and loved ones who have stuck by our sides through years of playing music and touring the world,” offers Monroe on the new single. “But this can also apply to any person working hard, away from home a lot of the time, who is lucky enough to have a loved one sticking by their side through thick and thin. So, it’s a celebratory song to our nearest and dearest who are always there for us.”

“It's a big, 1970's Slade-inspired glam stomper,” adds Rich Jones, “It celebrates our loved ones who support us through the ups and downs of being a touring musician”.

“Try to focus on the positive,” furthers Monroe “Because what you focus on usually tends to multiply…”

Michael Monroe, the gargantuan, gregarious, glamorous rock ‘n’ roll God who struts and fronts it with the same power and panache he first thrust our way leading Hanoi Rocks all those years ago, does not try to be a philosopher, but goddamn, he projects like one.

Throughout his latest (and greatest) venture I Live Too Fast To Die Young, Monroe tells tales of glory and observed stories, some pretty, some shitty, but all through a lens of eventual optimism, hope and a sense of dirty, cheeky late-night fun. Monroe’s lens has always been directed towards the upside, even after the greatest downs a man can suffer, and the sheer power of his positive energy infuses everything he comes into contact with.

The eleven lean, mean, raw power rock ‘n’ roll songs which make up I Live Too Fast To Die Young see Monroe swagger the streets like a rock-punk poet, a storyteller who’s seen it all from the hellholes of Helsinki to the late-nights in London’s St. Moritz with some trashy times in Tokyo to boot. Warm, funny, occasionally sad but ultimately upbeat, I Live Too Fast To Die Young brings the listener into the heart and soul of its creator.

The title track, "I Live Too Fast To Die Young", is quintessential Monroe, playing with words and concepts in a playfully irreverent way and wrapping it all up in some proper ‘fuck you’ rock ‘n’ roll. A close friend of Monroe’s, Slash from Guns N’ Roses, throws down some lead guitar on the track.

Recorded at Inkfish Studios in Helsinki, Finland between November and December 2021 and produced by the band with engineer Erno Laitinen, the album features Monroe on lead vocals and harmonica, Steve Conte (guitars and vocals), Rich Jones (guitar, vocals), Karl Rockfist (drums) and Sami Yaffa (bass/vocals/guitar).

With I Live Too Fast To Die Young, it is clear Michael Monroe is striding into the summer with a triumphant -and perhaps most importantly, defiant- roar to offer you a chance to let your hair down (or up!) and to once again enjoy the freedom of joyous celebration and expression.

“We’re entertaining, we all want people to have a good time, but you don’t have to switch your brain off to dance and have a good time,” concludes Monroe, “Fight boredom, fight normalcy, fight against what you’re told, what you’re supposed to do, be, or say. It’s about letting yourself be yourself and no apologies, about having no regrets.” The legend has spoken; it’d be rude not to listen.

I Live Too Fast To Die Young will be available on CD Digipak, 12” Red Vinyl, Signed Limited Edition 12” Vinyl with Alternative Artwork, Digital Download, Streaming and special D2C bundles. Available to pre-order now, here.

Tracklisting:

"Murder The Summer Of Love"

"Young Drunks & Old Alcoholics"

"Derelict Palace"

"All Fighter"

"Everybody's Nobody"

"Antisocialite"

"Can't Stop Falling Apart"

"Pagan Prayer"

"No Guilt"

"I Live Too Fast To Die Young"

"Dearly Departed"

"Murder The Summer Of Love" lyric video:

The band is due to appear on a string of summer festival shows and will be touring in support of the album. For tickets and more information, head here.

Band lineup:

Michael Monroe - lead vocals, harmonica

Steve Conte - guitars, vocals

Rich Jones - guitars, vocals

Karl Rockfist - drums

Sami Yaffa - bass, vocals, guitar

Additional musicians:

Slash - guitar solo & additional guitars on “I Live Too Fast To Die Young”

Lenni-Kalle Taipale - Piano on “Antisocialite” & “Can’t Stop Falling Apart”

Suvi Aalto & Astrid Nicole - Additional backing vocals on “Can’t Stop Falling Apart” & “Murder The Summer Of Love”

Neil Leyton - Additional backing vocals on “Everybody’s Nobody”, “Murder The Summer Of Love” & “All Fighter”

- Recorded and mixed by Erno “Error” Laitinen at Inkfish Studios, Helsinki, Finland

- Produced by Erno “Error” Laitinen, Michael Monroe, Rich Jones, Sammi Yafa, Steve Conte & Karl Rockfist

- Mastered by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers

- Additional recording by Bobby Nieminen at Raymond’s Barn

- Piano recorded at Sonic Pump Studios, recording assistant Tommi Saarinen

- Slash’s guitars engineered by John Ewing